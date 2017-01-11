News

Church Lady Returns to 'SNL' to Weigh in on the Election, Reveal Her Love for 'Westworld'

By Published On 11/06/2016 By Published On 11/06/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Exhausted from weeks of trading insults at each other as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon broke away from their divisive characters in the cold open sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live to strongly urge everyone to go out and vote. But the sobering moment didn't stop good ol' Church Lady from weighing in on the nightmarish campaign in a guest appearance on the show. Well, isn't that special.

In the short sketch, the beloved Church Lady (played by SNL alum Dana Carvey) swings by "Weekend Update" to discuss the presidential campaign and the candidates. Here's how she described the two contenders: 

"Well, it's a tough choice we have on Tuesday, don't we Colin?" she says. "Do we vote for a bitter female android from the '90s, or a riverboat gambler with a big tummy and an orange head?"

But because she doesn't exactly worship either of the presidential candidates ("Jesus is not on the ballot, Colin," she says), the interview quickly turns to several other subjects such as HBO's new show, Westworld, which believe it or not, she loves. Eventually, the interview gets back to the issue of the election -- this time, in the form of a musical number Church Lady performs with absurd photos of the candidates and their surrogates as an ironic backdrop. Really, you'll just have to watch if for yourself to understand. It is indeed special, we promise.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thoroughly enjoys tuning into Church Lady. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Planet Earth II' Finally Puts 360-Degree Video to Good Use

related

READ MORE
This 3-In-1 Console Lets You Play All Your Old Game Boy Games

related

READ MORE
Keurig is Making an In-Home Booze Dispenser

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like