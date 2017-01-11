Church Lady Returns to 'SNL' to Weigh in on the Election, Reveal Her Love for 'Westworld'

"Well, it's a tough choice we have on Tuesday, don't we Colin?" she says. "Do we vote for a bitter female android from the '90s, or a riverboat gambler with a big tummy and an orange head?"

But because she doesn't exactly worship either of the presidential candidates ("Jesus is not on the ballot, Colin," she says), the interview quickly turns to several other subjects such as HBO's new show, Westworld, which believe it or not, she loves. Eventually, the interview gets back to the issue of the election -- this time, in the form of a musical number Church Lady performs with absurd photos of the candidates and their surrogates as an ironic backdrop. Really, you'll just have to watch if for yourself to understand. It is indeed special, we promise.