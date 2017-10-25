This Dancing Mummy Has Invaded Basically Every News Broadcast in the US

The local news is full of strange, often funny characters. Maybe it's the daily grind to get the news delivered to you daily, but broadcasts can get a little loopy and super weird.
It turns out your local news can get weird in basically the exact same way as other local broadcasts. A new supercut of weather forecasts highlights a strange phenomenon. The video makes it appear mandatory for every station to use a dancing mummy with superpowers around Halloween. Those superpowers? It makes meteorologists dance and giggle.
The graphic comes in a package that is clearly sent to just about every station in the US because a truly insane number of broadcasts have used the graphic. Not only is this dancing mummy omnipresent, no weatherperson appears to be capable of resisting the urge to go off-crypt. They all do "The Twist" with their mummy.
The dancing is terrible. It inevitably leaves the rest of the team to bandage the broadcast back together. (They should be thankful it never gets as dreadful as that other mummy thing from the summer.)
It's strange the mummy is always dancing to the weather, because, clearly, its favorite thing to dance to is wrap.
