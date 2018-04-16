A 13-Year-Old Just Discovered a Bounty of 1,000-Year-Old Royal Treasure

When asked what the coolest thing you accomplished as a newly minted teenager, most people would probably have to confess something like "successfully pulled off a kick flip" or "puberty." But not Luca Malaschnitschenko, who at age 13, recently discovered a cache of buried coins and treasure that once belonged a 10th Century Danish king.
Someone give this kid some extra credit.
During a trip to the German island of Rugen in the Baltic Sea back in January, Malaschnitschenko -- a budding archaeology student -- was scouring a field with a metal detector looking for treasure, as any kid with a metal detector is wont to do. He was accompanied by his teacher and amateur archaeologist, René Schön, and when they heard the device blip they dug down and revealed what they at first thought was just a worthless piece of aluminum. However, they later realize it was actually a piece of silver, and appeared to be an old coin. That's when they called up the state archaeology office, which cordoned off a nearly 5,000 square feet in order to conduct a proper dig.
This past weekend, both Schön and Malaschnitschenko were invited back to participate in the final excavation and reveal the hoard in its entirety, which turned out to be quite a doozy: a trove of crazy-old coins, jewelry, and other fancy items that once belonged to a Danish king who ruled over a millennium ago. Much of what was found is likely linked to King Harald Bluetooth, who reigned from the year 958AD to 986AD, and is credited with having brought Christianity to Denmark. Specifically, it includes things like braided necklaces, pearls, brooches, a Thor's hammer, rings, and roughly 600 coins, according a report by The Guardian.
"This trove is the biggest single discovery of Bluetooth coins in the southern Baltic Sea region and is therefore of great significance,” lead archaeologist, Michael Schirren, told a local news service, per the newspaper.
If you're wondering why "Bluetooth" shares the same name as the tech you use to pair your headphones and computer mice, it's because it's actually named after him. The story goes that it was named in his honor since he was known for uniting Scandinavia, in the same sense that the Swedish inventors of Bluetooth technology intended to unite PC and wireless devices. Further, the official Bluetooth logo is actually a melding of the King's initials in an ancient Scandinavian alphabet.
As of now, it's unclear where the unearthed treasure will go on display or end up, but it's certainly safe to assume this 13-year-old should have no trouble padding his college applications with some uniquely impressive accomplishments.
