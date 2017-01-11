News

Idiot Daredevil Nearly Misses Pool After Jumping from Roof in the Dark

By Published On 11/17/2016 By Published On 11/17/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Just weeks after he was arrested for allegedly trespassing in one of his viral stunt videos, it looks like the daredevil known as 8Booth on YouTube is already back to pulling off insanely dangerous jumps on camera. As with his previous stunts, prepare for your palms to sweat just watching him.

In the new helmet-cam POV video, which appeared with the caption "jump in mexico" on Thursday, 8Booth appears to take his adrenaline-fueled lunacy to the next level by climbing along a narrow ledge to access a roof before leaping from the edge and plunging several floors down into a swimming pool below -- in the freaking dark. The sound of his rapid breathing before the jump alone is enough to cripple you with anxiety.

Worse yet, the pool looks like it's way too far, horizontally speaking, for him to land safely. But after an intense second of plummeting towards the dark ground, he (thankfully) lands cleanly in the water, meaning you can breathe again. Heavy sigh. 

The jump follows several equally insane YouTube clips, including a terrifying jump from an eight-story building into a harbor and a perilously close jump over a cliff into the ocean. As always, folks, don't even think about trying this stuff at home. The world is scary enough as it is.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and his palms are sweating all over his keyboard. Send help. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Cheese Advent Calendar Is Better Than a Regular Advent Calendar

related

READ MORE
The Best Photos From Monday's Supermoon

related

READ MORE
Famous YouTube Daredevil Destroys Feet During Roof-Jumping Accident

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like