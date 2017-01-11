Lunatic Barely Lands Insane Jump Over Rocky Coastal Cliff

Just weeks after a barely landing a four-story jump into a hotel pool, the deranged daredevil known as 8Booth is back with another close-call jump video that'll almost certainly give you a vertigo-fueled panic attack. This time, he narrowly misses jagged coastal cliffs before plunging into the Pacific. Oh, and fair warning: it's pretty hard to watch.
Although the clip is only about 30 seconds long, the suspense and anxiety that builds before 8Booth's insane leap makes it feel so much longer. Watch as he climbs to the top of a staircase high above the rocky coast and carefully toes the thin ledge while looking down at the alarming amount of balcony and cliff separating him and the water. Then, after a few seconds of heavy breathing, he flings himself over the edge and plummets perilously close to the rocks before splashing right into the water -- remarkably unscathed.
This is far from the first time 8Booth has seemingly cheated death with an insane jump. Early last month, he survived an even closer call after jumping from a cliff near California's Crystal Cove State Beach, an illegal stunt that unsurprisingly got the attention of local authorities, according to a report by CBS Los Angeles. Of course, such jumps are stupidly dangerous and could easily result in death, paralysis, and other horrible injuries, so don't even think about doing it. Please. Just don't.
