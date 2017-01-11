Absolutely Insane Man Just Barely Lands Four-Story Pool Jump

Raise your hand if you saw Almost Famous and thought the jump from the roof to the pool is crazy, but you could easily jump from two times that height, no problem. Yeah. Didn't think so.
One person whose hand remained raised was a young daredevil who goes by 8booth. He has no fear of heights and an inability to read "no trespassing" signs. In a new video, he snuck into an apartment complex and leaped four stories into a pool that he narrowly missed the edge of.
He scrambles like a madman through the hallways of the building and makes a couple wrong turns before he finds what he's looking for. He's moving pretty quick throughout with the exception of that brief moment, toes dangling over the edge, before he leaps. And, oh man, does he fall forever.
8booth has been doing these stunts all over southern California and it's not only caught the attention of the internet, but the attention of local police who probably have a keen interest in talking about the trespassing that he's documenting evidence of.
But their interest in his stunts isn't slowing him down and the internet's interest in his stunts just seems to be fueling him. He's still jumping from stupid heights and narrowly escaping injury (see above).