News

Absolutely Insane Man Just Barely Lands Four-Story Pool Jump

By Published On 09/20/2016 By Published On 09/20/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Raise your hand if you saw Almost Famous and thought the jump from the roof to the pool is crazy, but you could easily jump from two times that height, no problem. Yeah. Didn't think so.

One person whose hand remained raised was a young daredevil who goes by 8booth. He has no fear of heights and an inability to read "no trespassing" signs. In a new video, he snuck into an apartment complex and leaped four stories into a pool that he narrowly missed the edge of.

He scrambles like a madman through the hallways of the building and makes a couple wrong turns before he finds what he's looking for. He's moving pretty quick throughout with the exception of that brief moment, toes dangling over the edge, before he leaps. And, oh man, does he fall forever.

Instagram | @8booth

8booth has been doing these stunts all over southern California and it's not only caught the attention of the internet, but the attention of local police who probably have a keen interest in talking about the trespassing that he's documenting evidence of.

But their interest in his stunts isn't slowing him down and the internet's interest in his stunts just seems to be fueling him. He's still jumping from stupid heights and narrowly escaping injury (see above).

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Super Mario Run' in Real Life Makes for a Crazy Parkour Video

related

READ MORE
A New Anthony Bourdain Chocolate Bar Is Out Right Now

related

READ MORE
Advent Calendar Full of Sex Toys Will Deliver Smiles to All the Girls and Boys

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like