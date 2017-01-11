Absolutely Insane Man Just Barely Lands Four-Story Pool Jump

Raise your hand if you saw Almost Famous and thought the jump from the roof to the pool is crazy, but you could easily jump from two times that height, no problem. Yeah. Didn't think so.

One person whose hand remained raised was a young daredevil who goes by 8booth. He has no fear of heights and an inability to read "no trespassing" signs. In a new video, he snuck into an apartment complex and leaped four stories into a pool that he narrowly missed the edge of.

He scrambles like a madman through the hallways of the building and makes a couple wrong turns before he finds what he's looking for. He's moving pretty quick throughout with the exception of that brief moment, toes dangling over the edge, before he leaps. And, oh man, does he fall forever.