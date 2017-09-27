This Madman Unicycling on Bridge Beams Will Give You Sweaty Palms

Madman is an absolutely apt description for Flaviu Cernescu. The Romanian daredevil has recorded many of his bold exploits, causing nausea and dry mouth across the world as spectators watch him climb the tallest chimney in Europe on a windy day or unicycle around the perimeter of another chimney.
Unlike many YouTube channels full of climbing stunts, Cernescu and his partner Dina Zaur have a hook. They show off more than their unnatural boldness and stamina. (They climb to these bizarre locations, after all). They showcase what would be considered impressive coordination even if they were standing on the ground. Many of the videos feature Cernescu juggling and/or unicycling at the top. Sometimes, he juggles while unicycling on the edge of the abyss. Being a spectator to these feats can induce clammy palms.
You get a taste of that in this new video. Cernescu and Zaur boat into the Danube and scale an abandoned bridge. Once they're at the top, you watch in first person through a GoPro as Cernescu jump between beams, and, god help us, unicycles on a narrow beam way too high up in the air.
Watch the utter madness above.
