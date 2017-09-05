Entertainment

Watching This Dude Slip 'N Slide Off the Edge of a Cliff is Utterly Terrifying

By Published On 09/05/2017 By Published On 09/05/2017

Trending

related

Chick-fil-A Wages Hilarious Sign War With BBQ Joint, Strip Club Across the Street

related

Finally, Chipotle Is Unleashing Queso Nationwide

related

Now There’s Ruby Red Chocolate to Go With Dark, Milk and White

related

The Huge New Hurricane Threatening the US Just Became a Category 5 Storm

Slip 'n slides do not usually portend danger. On the contrary, you typically know what you're getting into while careening down a wet and slippery tarp, preferably into a soft bed of grass. But when you're an adrenaline junkie, you naturally set your slip 'n slide off the side of a massive rock face, because at that point, you've logically exhausted all your other options. 

As natural leaders in the adrenaline junkie-sphere, GoPro teamed up with self-described "Human Flight Pro" Marshall Miller to do exactly that. Naturally, the footage is slowed down to maximize the terrifying effect of plummeting toward the desert floor, and let's just say it's enough to induce some minor vertigo. 

As you do with terrifying base jumps, Miller included a group of his buddies, all of whom scream with electrifying delight while shooting off into the ether. While the usual disclaimers apply, it's safe to say that these guys are experts, who are doing this legally, which is far more than some rogue daredevils can say for themselves

[h/t Digg]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like