Prepare to Feel Sick Watching This Dude Slip Walking on a Line Way Too High in the Air

YouTube has made it very easy for thrill-seekers to show off their daring stunts and to let other people know that they are definitely not thrill-seekers on that same level. The latter group knows this because just seeing people balance on a ledge or jump off the roof of a five-story building into water makes them sick from a great distance.
Prepare to feel a little ill at the feats of a new stunt from daredevil Flaviu Cernescu. He went with a couple of friends to "a disused thermal power plant." They explored the abandoned space and then Cernescu walked across a highline or slackrope near the top of the building with a terrifying fall looming below his feet.
The bulk of the video features him doing daring walks with little to no problem. But the video opens with him slipping off a rope while wearing a harness. That slip colors the rest of the video enough to make you feel a little ill about the potential for a massive fall.
Cernescu's YouTube channel is full of stunts like this if the thrill of watching is plenty for you. He's unicycled on the railing of a bridge and walked along the edge of the tallest chimney in Europe (and it was awfully windy). Enjoy the sinking feeling.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.