'Dark Side of the Moon' Bizarrely Syncs with 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

If you think the "Dark Side of the Moon" conspiracy ended with The Wizard of Oz, then you clearly haven't seen how weirdly perfect the album fits with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
First proposed by a Reddit user, the theory focuses on the first 8 minutes of the new Star Wars film syncing with the first 8 minutes of "Dark Side of the Moon," which illustrates a freaky connection between the music and lyrics of Pink Floyd and the corresponding Star Wars' scenes. Apparently the connection encompasses the entire film, too. This dude justified his detail-oriented review of the mashup by saying he had "a lot of free time," but he's certainly not the first to provide an obsessive analysis of the Star Wars film.
To get the effect, start the album right after the initial text fades from the screen, and then play the album three times on repeat. Putting this theory to the test, a video on Vimeo shows the first 8 minutes of the movie with "Dark Side of the Moon" as the musical score. The result is actually kind of creepy, and leads one to believe that Pink Floyd meshes with just about everything.
Check out the video below and judge for yourself. No herbal enhancements are needed, though they might be helpful.
TFA_DSotM from 314151 on Vimeo.
