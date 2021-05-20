Famous Rock Formation Darwin’s Arch Has Collapsed

The top of the arch fell as “a consequence of natural erosion,” according to the government agency. It’s now just two pillars. The natural stone bridge is located just a short distance off Darwin Island, named after English scientist Charles Darwin.

Darwin’s Arch, the famous rock formation located in the Galapagos Islands, collapsed due to erosion. The Ministry of Environment for Ecuador shared the unfortunate news on social media, posting a photo of the remaining portions of the arch.

“The collapse of Darwin’s Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a kilometer from the main area of Darwin Island, was reported,” a tweet from the ministry read, per Twitter’s automatic translation. “Darwin’s Arch is made of natural stone that at one time would have been part of Darwin Island, which is not open to visits by land.”

Guests aboard the Galapagos Aggressor III witnessed the collapse. Aggressor Adventures, the company that organizes tours of the area, detailed the moment on Facebook.

“Unfortunately today, our guests of the Galapagos Aggressor III experienced a once- in-a-lifetime event,” the company wrote. “This morning at 11:20 a.m. local time, the world famous Darwin’s Arch collapsed in front of their eyes.”

Darwin’s Arch has long been considered one of the best scuba diving spots in the Pacific Ocean. The arch and the island it was once a part of are a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s known for being home to many plant and animal species that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution, according to a report by CNN. In other words, it’s much more than just a place to snag cool pictures for social media.

Similar incidents have occurred with other structures around the world. Like when the Azure Window (yes, the one from Game of Thrones) collapsed into the sea in 2017. Enjoy these breathtaking sites while you can.