Small Plane Crashes Right Over Traffic in This Terrifying Dash Cam Video

While waiting at a red light, a driver captured dramatic dash cam video of the terrifying moment when a small plane plummeted from the sky and crashed in a fiery explosion over a road on Tuesday afternoon in Washington. But that's not even the craziest part of the story.
As you can see in the footage (shown above), the single-engine plane dives over traffic and hits a utility pole before hitting the ground in flames. The crash happened around 3:30pm near Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest and the Mukilteo Speedway in Mukilteo, Washington, according to a report by The Seattle Times. Although the fireball damaged several cars on the street, only two people had minor injuries and -- get this -- the plane's pilot walked away from the crash with no injuries, per the paper.
The Mukilteo Police posted several photos of the aftermath of the crash on Twitter:
So far, it's unclear what caused the crash, but officials from the National Transportation Safety Boar (NTSB) are investigating, according to the report. We're just glad nobody was seriously injured. Although, we wouldn't blame any of the drivers near the crash if they needed a change of pants afterward.
