You Can See How Facebook Is Creepily Tracking You with This Free App

It becomes readily apparent how creepy all of this is even after just a couple of minutes using the extension in tandem with Facebook. It counts off how much time you spend looking at posts, ranks your most-engaged friends (with their names and how many seconds you spent looking at their posts), and the pages you visit and engage with most. It then spits all that data out onto a chronological dashboard you can navigate, which is intentionally designed to look like old-school lines of code the implication being that this is all very raw information that can be broken down.

Over time, that information is extrapolated into a personality prediction that Facebook's algorithms could feasibly draw about you: religious orientation, political affiliation, whether you're organized or impulsive, concepts or general ideas your posts and shares reference, and more. Some of the insights -- depending on your personality -- might make you feel uncomfortable (maybe you're a liberal who posts a lot about President Trump, so you'll see his name in your "Concepts" list), but it's all information you were feeding Facebook anyway.