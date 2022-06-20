You Can Spend the Night in a Dave & Buster's Bed & Breakfast (That's a D&B B&B)

Dave & Buster's is launching a pop-up overnight experience called the D&B B&B. The arcade-heavy overnight experience is pitching its tent in Miami this July with a bed and breakfast set up inside that location's special events rooms. (This isn't the first time a chain like this has installed a temporary overnight stay. ) Unfortunately, it will be hard to book a night alone with Down the Clown. Only one person (and their friends or family) will get the one-night stay inside Dave & Buster's.

It's the season of getaways, whether you're hitting the road for weeks or just popping into a bed and breakfast for the weekend. It's also a season of spending time outdoors. So, Dave & Buster's is getting creative with its pitch to keep you indoors.

However, if you're the lucky winner, you not only get the swanky suite, you get free run of the place. The stay comes with unlimited access to games, a full-service bartender, and a complimentary menu. Also, the stay includes the standard amenities of any hotel. Like, there's a bed. You don't have to sleep on a Skee-Ball ramp.

That whole dichotomy of indoors versus outdoors isn't just a construct to talk about sleeping in an arcade when it's nice out. It's part of the pitch from the company. To throw your hat in the ring, you have to submit a 10-second video about why "you think summer is better spent in the great indoors."

While you don't have to act like an adult to spend the night with arcade games, you'll have to be an actual adult. You can only enter if you're at least 21, and you'll have to do so by July 1. That's when Dave and Buster's will stop taking applications from big kids who've always wanted to sleep next to "Turtles in Time." (I don't know if they have "Turtles in Time" there, but they definitely should.)