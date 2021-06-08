Meet the Chef Whipping up Pizza Right on Top of Hot Molten Lava
Chef David Garcia makes pizza on Guatemala's Pacaya volcano.
It doesn't much matter where you fall on the pizza spectrum—whether you're a die-hard deep dish fan or champion New York-style like you invented the paper-thin slices yourself—we can all agree on one thing: Nothing tops the innovation of chef David Garcia's volcano-baked pies.
You read that right. The Guatemala-based pizza maker created Pacaya Pizza in 2019, whipping up 'za right on top of hot molten lava.
Garcia told Thrillist in an email and with the help of Google Translate that he starts his pizza-making process at 7 am, which gives him enough time to prep ingredients, stretch the dough, and set up his makeshift pizzeria under an umbrella on Guatemala's Pacaya volcano before tourists start making their way up there. That's when the orders start rolling in.
His technique—a method Garcia himself calls "crazy"—is a complex one, as he's working with 1,500 to 2,000-degree Celsius temperatures (2,732 to 3,632 Fahrenheit), all the while battling the elements, such as strong winds that can quickly change direction. Also, since the lava is moving, he needs to keep an eye on his pans to make sure they don't get away.
Despite the challenges, it's worth it, Garcia said.
Similar to how wood-fired pizzas adopt a smoky taste, the molten lava creates a flavor profile completely unique to Pacaya Pizza.
"It is a very unique and peculiar flavor when baked in volcanic stone," Garcia said. "When tourists arrive they say 'what a crazy experience, I have never seen something similar.'"
Garcia told AccuWeather that the "high temps from the nearby lava give it an exclusive taste and crunch," adding that the pizza can be made in 14 short minutes thanks to the heat.
According to Garcia, who takes requests and reservations via WhatsApp, customers can ask for pretty much whatever toppings and flavor combinations they want, and he'll try to make it happen. Some options include salami, pepperoni, smoked chorizo, prosciutto, and Garcia can even accommodate vegan requests.
Tourists love the unique pizzeria.
"Excellent pizza and experience," one commented on his Instagram, with similar sentiments echoed across his feed.