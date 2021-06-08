Meet the Chef Whipping up Pizza Right on Top of Hot Molten Lava

It doesn't much matter where you fall on the pizza spectrum—whether you're a die-hard deep dish fan or champion New York-style like you invented the paper-thin slices yourself—we can all agree on one thing: Nothing tops the innovation of chef David Garcia's volcano-baked pies.

You read that right. The Guatemala-based pizza maker created Pacaya Pizza in 2019, whipping up 'za right on top of hot molten lava.

Garcia told Thrillist in an email and with the help of Google Translate that he starts his pizza-making process at 7 am, which gives him enough time to prep ingredients, stretch the dough, and set up his makeshift pizzeria under an umbrella on Guatemala's Pacaya volcano before tourists start making their way up there. That's when the orders start rolling in.

His technique—a method Garcia himself calls "crazy"—is a complex one, as he's working with 1,500 to 2,000-degree Celsius temperatures (2,732 to 3,632 Fahrenheit), all the while battling the elements, such as strong winds that can quickly change direction. Also, since the lava is moving, he needs to keep an eye on his pans to make sure they don't get away.