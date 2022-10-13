This Hotel's Rooms Now Come with Fender Guitars

A memorable resort usually has something that makes it stand out. Dawn Ranch in Sonoma County, California is taking a unique angle at providing something you won’t find elsewhere.

Dawn Ranch has partnered with Fender guitars to celebrate the re-launch of its famed California Series acoustic guitars. Anyone who stays at Dawn Ranch will get access to a Redondo Play, Malibu Player, or Newporter Player guitar from Fender.

They’ll be available for in-room use or "on loan" for use around the hotel’s communal campfire. The resort says it undertook the collaboration with Fender to "foster creativity and encourage a sense of community through music and the arts."