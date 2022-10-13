This Hotel's Rooms Now Come with Fender Guitars
Dawn Ranch has partnered with Fender guitars to give the resort a special twist.
A memorable resort usually has something that makes it stand out. Dawn Ranch in Sonoma County, California is taking a unique angle at providing something you won’t find elsewhere.
Dawn Ranch has partnered with Fender guitars to celebrate the re-launch of its famed California Series acoustic guitars. Anyone who stays at Dawn Ranch will get access to a Redondo Play, Malibu Player, or Newporter Player guitar from Fender.
They’ll be available for in-room use or "on loan" for use around the hotel’s communal campfire. The resort says it undertook the collaboration with Fender to "foster creativity and encourage a sense of community through music and the arts."
In addition to the guitar, guests get free access to Fender Play, the guitar maker's online learning platform that has lessons for anyone from seasoned players to beginners.
Dawn Ranch, situated along the Russian River, spent three years closed through the pandemic and underwent a complete renovation of its rooms, according to its announcement. Now, it touts itself as a retreat with gardens, huge redwoods, and 53 guest cabins with access to art workshops, yoga and meditation groups, community campfires, hiking trails, and access to kayaking on the Russian River.
Having a guitar in the room is a small thing, but sometimes it’s those small things that make a trip memorable or just break the tie between two places you’re thinking about staying.