Days Inn Will Pay You $10K to Go on an Overseas Adventure This Summer

Internships are a great way to cut your teeth in a new industry, but rarely do they come with many perks. You're lucky if you're trusted to handle the coffee order correctly and collate spreadsheets. Internships aren't created equal, though, as evidenced by a new opportunity at Days Inn, which will pay one lucky candidate $10,000 to go on an overseas adventure of their choosing this summer while contributing to the company's official travel guide.
Following its 2018 "Sunternship" program, which sent an aspiring photographer across the United States last summer to snap beautiful vistas for in-room artwork, the 2019 opportunity is slightly different, and global. This year, they're looking for someone to go abroad for a couple weeks to a destination (or destinations) of their choosing where Days Inn has a presence, and document their travel experiences. In other words, you'd have the chance to criss-cross four different continents on a whirlwind adventure on someone else's dime, while pocketing ten grand.
Specifically, whoever gets picked will work with Wyndham (Days Inn's parent company) to come up with a custom itinerary for their journey. You can go to as many or as few cities as you want over the course of the two weeks, the only restriction is that it must be a place where there's a Days Inn (that gives you the choice of some 1,700 locations across four different continents). During your trip you'll be tasked with shooting photos and keeping a travel journal, which will eventually be featured in the brand's official travel guide and on its social media channels.
All hotel and airfare expenses will be covered, and you'll get a $150 daily stipend (for two weeks that's $2,100). On top of that you'll also get $10,000 when you've completed your assignment.
"We're continually dreaming up ways to brighten guests' stays at our hotels, fueling their days when they're with us and their wanderlusts when they leave us," said Days Inn's vice president of brand operations Patrick Breen in a press release. "We believe everyone deserves a cultured, overseas experience -- without deferring or prolonging student loans -- and this mindset was the very inspiration behind this year's global Sunternship program."
The gig is open to any US resident 21 years-old or older with a valid passport who considers themselves a "bright, creative, aspiring writer, and photographer." Beyond that, you'll need to be available to travel for two weeks this August.
To apply, you have to submit an original "sun-filled photo" along with a 300-word description of your dream destination (and why you should get to go there) by the May 24 application deadline. Just a heads up that you'll want to make yours stand out, since last year's Sunternship saw a whopping 12,500 applicants.
