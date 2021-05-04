This Hotel Chain Will Pay You $10K to Travel for 2 Weeks & Take Photos

If you're looking for a summer getaway and know a thing or two about storytelling, you just might be a fit for Days Inn's paid summer "sunternship," a two-week gig that'll hardly feel like work.

The suntern will hit the road to visit some of the nation's most exciting locations, capture them on camera, and inspire future travelers. They'll receive free housing and ground transportation, a daily $250 stipend for activities, and a pretty $10,000 paycheck.

According to Days Inn, the perfect candidate will check the following boxes:

Adventure-driven

Social media savvy

A captivating storyteller

Aspiring photographer

At least 21 years-old

US resident with a valid ID

If that describes you, then wait no more: It's time to apply for the job and tentatively clear your summer calendar.

