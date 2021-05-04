This Hotel Chain Will Pay You $10K to Travel for 2 Weeks & Take Photos
Days Inn wants a "suntern" to bounce around this summer and take pictures.
If you're looking for a summer getaway and know a thing or two about storytelling, you just might be a fit for Days Inn's paid summer "sunternship," a two-week gig that'll hardly feel like work.
The suntern will hit the road to visit some of the nation's most exciting locations, capture them on camera, and inspire future travelers. They'll receive free housing and ground transportation, a daily $250 stipend for activities, and a pretty $10,000 paycheck.
According to Days Inn, the perfect candidate will check the following boxes:
- Adventure-driven
- Social media savvy
- A captivating storyteller
- Aspiring photographer
- At least 21 years-old
- US resident with a valid ID
How to ApplyTo be considered for the position, you'll need to submit an original sun-filled photo that showcases your talent and a 300-word description of your dream domestic itinerary and why Days Inn should send you on it. The hiring team will be looking for someone with a keen eye and the ability to tell a good story, so don't hold back on flexing your creativity.
Email the documents to suntern@citizenrelations.com before Tuesday, June 1, and hope for the best. You got this.
