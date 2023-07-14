These Are the 20 Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions in the World

While the Titanic wreckage site might be the most unexpected dangerous tourist attraction of 2023, the infamous shipwreck is far from alone when it comes to deadly travel destinations. Traveller’s Elixir, a travel website, used data from government and organization reports to determine the average number of deaths at 125 popular tourist attractions around the world.

The study found that two of the top 20 most dangerous tourist attractions are in the United Kingdom and four are located in the United States. Take a look at the top 20 deadly attractions according to the report, which was based on the number of deaths per 100,000 visitors:

1. Mont Blanc, France/Italy

2. Matterhorn, Switzerland

3. North Yungas Road, Bolivia

4. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

5. Mount Everest, Nepal

6. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

7. Dead Sea, Israel

8. Ben Nevis, UK

9. North Cascades National Park, US

10. Amazon Rainforest, Brazil

11. Mount Fuji, Japan

12. Komodo National Park, Indonesia

13. Picos de Europa, Spain

14. Colca Canyon, Peru

15. Mount Washington, US

16. Blue Hole, Egypt

17. Lake Piru, US

18. Mount Snowdon, UK

19. Colorado River, US

20. Mount Aspiring National Park, New Zealand

About 60% of the attractions on the list are mountains, and 20% are bodies of water like lakes, rivers, and beaches. For Mont Blanc, which is the most dangerous destination of the study, there are reportedly 500 deaths per every 100,000 visitors. The top cause of death at Mont Blanc is falling. Falls are also the top cause of death for the second, third, and fourth attractions on the list. Overall, falls account for the top cause of death for the majority of the locations on the list.