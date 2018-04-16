A New 'Deadpool' Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to NYC & LA

Deadpool is notorious for being the edgiest of superhero movies (admittedly not the edgiest genre), so it's a logical pairing that when the movie comes to life with its very own pop-up bar this month, Mike's Harder (the edgiest of a not-particularly-edgy drink) will be served.
If you live in New York or Los Angeles, you'll have the chance to drink at Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls, just like Wade Wilson does in the movies. Since this is a bar, note that you'll have to be 21 or older to live the snarky dream of Deadpool IRL.
If you're in New York, you can head to Alligator Louge in Brooklyn, on April 26-28 from 7pm to 11:30pm. At that East Coast iteration, you'll have the chance to eat pizza with the same pizzaz as your foul-mouthed antihero. If you're in Los Angeles, head to Slipper Clutch downtown, on May 10-12 from 7pm to 11:30pm. The West Coast event is hosted by and benefits the DTLA Film Festival. There will also be chimichangas, which sounds nice.
At both of these events you'll be served Deadpool-inspired cans of Mike's Harder, with flavors like Lemonade, Strawberry, Cranberry, Purple Grape, Black Cherry, and Blood Orange in limited-edition cans. Mike's Harder is also giving fans the chance to win an all-expenses trip for two to the Deadpool 2 red carpet event, along with a trip for two to Comic-Con in San Diego in July.
This is all promoting the release of Deadpool 2, which comes out on May 18.
