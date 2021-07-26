Watch This Australian Coach Go Hilariously Wild Celebrating a Win at the Olympics
Ariarne Titmus' victory is a big deal, so it called for a big celebration, and Dean Boxall delivered exactly that.
Get yourself friends who support you the way Dean Boxall supports swimmer Ariarne Titmus. The Australian swim coach recently went viral for his over-the-top but totally appropriate celebration of Titmus' gold medal victory at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Boxall was spotted standing over the pool, behind a railing, as Titmus was crowned the winner of the women's 400-meter freestyle event, dethroning longtime champion Katie Ledecky, who has won the event each of the five times she's previously participated, according to The Guardian.
In other words, Titmus' victory is a big deal, so it called for a big celebration, and Boxall delivered exactly that.
After the win, the Australian coach was seen passing through the spectator's section, pumping his fists in the air, ripping off his mask, and moving his hips like Shakira.
His celebratory moves were an instant hit on the internet for obvious reasons.
Ledecky, who Titmus defeated, was also excited for her rival. She noted that it was a hard-fought battle, calling it a "tough race" and adding that she did her best, fighting "tooth-and-nail."
Titmus sang Ledecky's praises in return. She recalled the swimmer's many accolades, earned in London 2012 and Rio 2016 to name a few, and added that her rival pushed her to swim harder and faster.
"I wouldn't be here without her. She's set this amazing standard for middle-distance freestyle for girls. If I didn't have someone like her to chase, I definitely wouldn't be swimming the way I am," Titmus said.
Everyone should experience someone rooting for them with that level of enthusiasm at some point in their lives.