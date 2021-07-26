Watch This Australian Coach Go Hilariously Wild Celebrating a Win at the Olympics

After the win, the Australian coach was seen passing through the spectator's section, pumping his fists in the air, ripping off his mask, and moving his hips like Shakira.

His celebratory moves were an instant hit on the internet for obvious reasons.

Ledecky, who Titmus defeated, was also excited for her rival. She noted that it was a hard-fought battle, calling it a "tough race" and adding that she did her best, fighting "tooth-and-nail."

Titmus sang Ledecky's praises in return. She recalled the swimmer's many accolades, earned in London 2012 and Rio 2016 to name a few, and added that her rival pushed her to swim harder and faster.

"I wouldn't be here without her. She's set this amazing standard for middle-distance freestyle for girls. If I didn't have someone like her to chase, I definitely wouldn't be swimming the way I am," Titmus said.

Everyone should experience someone rooting for them with that level of enthusiasm at some point in their lives.