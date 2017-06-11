This New 'Dear Peyton' Commercial Will Make You Teary-Eyed

Football players, by and extra-large, are known more for their strength and speed than for sheer cerebral wherewithal. The sport's violence requires brute physical talents. But then there are players like Peyton Manning, who despite eroding physical tools, survive and thrive through the mental game -- the defining trait in his Hall-of-Fame career.
In no place is Manning's scholarly approach to football more apparent than in letters he wrote to coaches, teammates, and fans during his 18-year career. Manning's far-reaching appeal has been well-covered, making it no surprise his endorsement value endures after his retirement from the National Football League, and this new ad from Gatorade captures that sentiment.
Set to air during the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, the commercial elicits more emotion than you'd expect from anything dealing with football or Gatorade. But that's the point of the entire series of ads, just uploaded to YouTube.
Go ahead and try to watch the entire ad -- let alone the whole lot of them -- without feeling like it's gotten dusty in here.
