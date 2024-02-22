You Can Now Go Kayaking in the World's Driest Place

Saying you will be kayaking in the driest place on the planet sounds paradoxical—or dystopian, even. It's like, say, wanting to go skiing in the desert. Somehow, though, while it sounds like a joke, kayaking in Death Valley is now very much a reality, courtesy of some pretty unusual heavy rainfall.

The National Park Service (NPS) recently announced that visitors heading to Death Valley will likely be able to kayak in Badwater Basin (the lowest point in North America) for the next couple of weeks. Normally, the basin is just a dry stretch of salt, but now it features a small lake, unofficially dubbed Lake Manly, which is one foot deep, six miles long, and three miles wide.

And according to the NPS, that's enough to go kayaking in it—but you'll have to bring your own gear. "Death Valley does not have any kayaks available for rent," a Death Valley spokesperson told CNN. "If folks are planning on paddling in the park, they will need to bring their own gear. We also recommend bringing some water to wash the salt off your gear or person."

On top of the wild, rare experience itself, you'll also get the opportunity to see some gorgeous scenery. "Park rangers believe the shallow lake will still create beautiful reflections through April," said the NPS in an official statement.

All hotels and most campgrounds in the area are open, so you should encounter no issue heading to your kayaking experience. However, some secondary and backcountry roads—not the paved ones—are closed, so check the current alerts before you get on the road.

Because of this, if you ask the NPS, now is the best time to visit the iconic park. The lake was created mainly due to two events—the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, which brought 2.2 inches of rain on August 20, 2023, and an atmospheric river, which brought another 1.5 inches of rainfall between February 4 and February 7 (usually, the park averages about 2 inches of rain per year). Back in August, though, roads were closed and damaged by flash floods, so nobody could come kayaking. Now, however, it's the ideal time.

Just make sure you come prepared—and make sure you're respecting the park. According to the NPS, parking lots are likely to be full, so you have to be careful and respect the environment in case you park elsewhere. "If parking on a road shoulder, drivers should be cautious of soft shoulders and ensure they are fully out of the driving lane," the NPS said in a statement. "Footprints in the lakeshore can last for years. People should walk on established pathways."