Death Valley National Park Reopened to the Public After Closing Due to Flooding

Roads into and through Death Valley National Park were flooded on August 5, and much of the park was closed to the public. The rainfall was record-setting, and led to millions of dollars worth of damage according to the National Park Service. On Saturday, August 20, the park's most popular sites were open for visitors once again. "We're eager to welcome summer visitors back to Death Valley's most popular sites, but at the same time, we want to caution folks that many roads in the park will remain closed for months during repair work," said Mike Reynolds, Death Valley's park superintendent, in a press release shared by the NPS. "I'm thankful for our work crews and Caltrans partners who have worked tirelessly to reopen popular sites to visitors. It's an opportune time to visit the park and witness firsthand the dramatic impacts of a 1,000-year flood event."

The sites that will be open in the park include: Furnace Creek Visitor Center

Badwater Basin (though it will open only from State Route 190)

Golden Canyon

Artist Drive

Devils Golf Course

Natural Bridge

Zabriskie Point

Dantes View

Mesquite Sand Dunes

Twenty Mule Canyon

Harmony Borax Works

Though there are parts of the park that are open, many roads are still closed. NPS cautions guests to plan ahead and not rely on GPS while navigating through the park. Currently access to Death Valley National Park will be limited to State Route 190 and Panamint Valley Road. The other paved roads will be closed so that repairs can continue.

About 200 miles of the 600 miles of road assessed within the park have been determined to be impassable, and about 800 miles of road have yet to be assessed. So, that means that while the park is open, don't expect to be able to roam around as much of the 3.4 million acres as in years past. There is funding to repair the damaged roads—which park officials call the most extreme natural disaster in the park's history. On August 15, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration moved to dedicate $11.7 million of emergency funding to repair the roads.

