This Map Shows Where the Nicest Weather Is All Year Long

Weather can be quite unpredictable in some places, and unless you’re sticking to familiar territory in the northern hemisphere, you better plan accordingly or risk getting wet.
Or, if you prefer to know exactly what the year-round climate is like in your desired vacation locale, this temperature map made by self-described “digital nomad” Ryan Whitacker will certainly help. Using ten years of data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Summary of the Day -- which tabulates the average temperature in various regions across 9,000 weather stations -- he was able to construct a nifty vacation planning tool.
If you’d like to see what the weather is like during a given month or even week, all you have to do is input the date and your preferred average temperature, along with the highs, lows and precipitation rates that suit your fancy. Then voila, little red dots indicate where the weather is best -- and where you’ll probably be spending your money on all that leisure and relaxation.
As with any project that relies so heavily on data, Whitacker acknowledges some slight caveats. “While the data is generally good, the main limitation is that some stations (especially outside of the North America and Europe) do not report precipitation (rain/snow) data consistently,” he writes. But the aggregate doesn’t lie, and the data should still be largely indicative of pleasant weather, although it never hurts to pack an umbrella.
So what with your bulging travel toolkit, sporting knowledge of scoring cheap tickets and airline hacks, you should be all set for a great vacation this summer.
