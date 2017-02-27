This Rare Video of a Deep-Sea 'Cosmic' Jellyfish Is Weird as Hell

Recent footage of an extremely rare (and extremely creepy) Ghost Shark was a startling reminder of the spectacularly weird creatures that live in the deepest parts of the world's oceans. Now, researchers have captured rare video of a flying saucer-like "cosmic" jellyfish, and let's just say describing it as spectacularly weird might be an understatement.
As a report by Gizmodo explains, the stunning video was captured by marine biologists aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer near a previously unexplored seamount in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa. The team of scientists used a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to explore the waters there and came across the beautiful "cosmic" jellyfish, or more specifically, a rhopalonematid trachymedusa.
In the video (shown above), the scientists point out the mostly translucent jellyfish's reproductive organs and how it has two types of tentacles, some that point up and some that point down.
"You can see the yellow, likely reproductive organs," one of the scientists says. "In the center is the digestive system with the mouth in red. It's really amazing to see."
Yes, it's definitely amazing to see. But is it more amazing than a freaking Ghost Shark. Probably not. But still pretty damn amazing.
