News

This Rare Video of a Deep-Sea 'Cosmic' Jellyfish Is Weird as Hell

By Published On 02/27/2017 By Published On 02/27/2017
YouTube/SciNews

Trending

related

When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

related

The 14 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2017 Oscars

related

LA's Best Restaurant & Bar Openings of February 2017

related

9 Incredible Countries Where You Can Live for Under $1,000 a Month

Recent footage of an extremely rare (and extremely creepy) Ghost Shark was a startling reminder of the spectacularly weird creatures that live in the deepest parts of the world's oceans. Now, researchers have captured rare video of a flying saucer-like "cosmic" jellyfish, and let's just say describing it as spectacularly weird might be an understatement.  

As a report by Gizmodo explains, the stunning video was captured by marine biologists aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer near a previously unexplored seamount in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa. The team of scientists used a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to explore the waters there and came across the beautiful "cosmic" jellyfish, or more specifically, a rhopalonematid trachymedusa. 

In the video (shown above), the scientists point out the mostly translucent jellyfish's reproductive organs and how it has two types of tentacles, some that point up and some that point down.

"You can see the yellow, likely reproductive organs," one of the scientists says. "In the center is the digestive system with the mouth in red. It's really amazing to see."

Yes, it's definitely amazing to see. But is it more amazing than a freaking Ghost Shark. Probably not. But still pretty damn amazing. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks this is way cooler than the ghost shark. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Brilliant App Donates to Charity When Twitter Trolls Piss You Off

related

READ MORE
Tokyo's Opening a Ninja-Training Academy and Museum

related

READ MORE
Donald Trump Reportedly Eats His Extra Well-Done Steaks with Ketchup

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like