This Rare Video of a Deep-Sea 'Cosmic' Jellyfish Is Weird as Hell

In the video (shown above), the scientists point out the mostly translucent jellyfish's reproductive organs and how it has two types of tentacles, some that point up and some that point down.

"You can see the yellow, likely reproductive organs," one of the scientists says. "In the center is the digestive system with the mouth in red. It's really amazing to see."

Yes, it's definitely amazing to see. But is it more amazing than a freaking Ghost Shark. Probably not. But still pretty damn amazing.