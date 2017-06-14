News

This Deep-Sea Lizard Fish Is Total Nightmare Fuel

By Published On 06/13/2017 By Published On 06/13/2017
weird deep-sea fish
Asher Flatt, NESP Marine Biodiversity Hub/CSIRO

Trending

related

How to Celebrate the Penguins' Stanley Cup Victory on Wednesday

related

Chef Boyardee at Center of New Recall Involving 700,000 Pounds of Canned Spaghetti

related

Fallon and Kids Play Classroom Instruments With Members of Fleetwood Mac

related

NASA’s Artificial Aurora Will Light Up the Sky Tonight & Here’s How to See It

A team of scientists exploring the deep sea off the Australian coast has shared a fish that makes Freddy Krueger seem like the normal neighbor in Nightmareville. 

The mission's chief scientist Tim O'Hara, a senior curator at Museums Victoria, describes the deep sea as "jelly and fangs." The latter is certainly true in this video of a deep-sea lizard fish they shared at the expedition's site, Blogging the Abyss.

National Geographic

Aboard the Investigator, a research vessel from the Australian Marine National Facility, John Pogonoski of the CSIRO Australian National Fish Collection can be seen showing off the recently caught deep-sea lizard fish. (See the original with his explanation below.)

The ambush predator can grow to a horrific two feet in length and has flexible teeth that help pull prey deeper into terror's gaping maw. Lurking in the Atlantic and Indo-Pacific oceans, the rarely-seen predator lives 3,000 to 8,000 feet below the surface. It's a "synchronous hermaphrodite," according to Pogonoski, "which means it has functional male and female reproductive organs."

Marine Biodiversity Hub

The team's mission to map and better understand the region's biodiversity will continue until mid-June.

The deep sea is a horrifying place. But you knew that already.

h/t National Geographic

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like