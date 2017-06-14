This Deep-Sea Lizard Fish Is Total Nightmare Fuel

A team of scientists exploring the deep sea off the Australian coast has shared a fish that makes Freddy Krueger seem like the normal neighbor in Nightmareville.
The mission's chief scientist Tim O'Hara, a senior curator at Museums Victoria, describes the deep sea as "jelly and fangs." The latter is certainly true in this video of a deep-sea lizard fish they shared at the expedition's site, Blogging the Abyss.
Aboard the Investigator, a research vessel from the Australian Marine National Facility, John Pogonoski of the CSIRO Australian National Fish Collection can be seen showing off the recently caught deep-sea lizard fish. (See the original with his explanation below.)
The ambush predator can grow to a horrific two feet in length and has flexible teeth that help pull prey deeper into terror's gaping maw. Lurking in the Atlantic and Indo-Pacific oceans, the rarely-seen predator lives 3,000 to 8,000 feet below the surface. It's a "synchronous hermaphrodite," according to Pogonoski, "which means it has functional male and female reproductive organs."
The team's mission to map and better understand the region's biodiversity will continue until mid-June.
The deep sea is a horrifying place. But you knew that already.
