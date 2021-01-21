This $20 Bill Is About to Sell for Over $100,000 Thanks to a Banana Sticker

Whether you want to call it art, history, or just plain weird, Heritage Auctions lot 22085, “The Del Monte Note” (or, less poetically, “Obstructed Printing Error With Retained Obstruction”), which carried a $25,000-$50,000 estimated price tag back in December, is now expected to hit at least $105,000 when bids close on Friday.

The front of the $20 bill’s lower right hand side is affixed with a Del Monte sticker that will certainly be familiar to anyone who has ever made a banana split, banana bread, or cereal-and-banana midnight snack. Less familiar is how the combination of US currency and common produce accoutrement can combine to merit the whopping price tag.

Speaking to CNN, Leonard Augsburger, the project coordinator of the Newman Numismatic Portal at Washington University in St. Louis, explained, "Most 'obstructed error' notes result from a loose piece of paper, scotch tape, band-aid, or other detritus becoming attached to the currency stock during the printing process and later falling off. Most notes of this class thus exhibit a blank area somewhere on the note.”

"The Del Monte note is more spectacular," Augsburger said.

The bill was printed in 1996, according to Heritage Auctions, “and probably the result of some very bored or creative [Bureau of Engraving and Printing] employee.” It sold for $10,000 in 2004 when a college student received the bill from an ATM and subsequently listed it on eBay.