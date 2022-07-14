You Can Get Del Taco French Fries for $1 Right Now

National French Fries Day was on July 13, but Del Taco doesn't want to end the celebration just yet. From now until July 19, customers can get the Del taco World Famous Crinkle Cut Fries for just $1 with any purchase.

To access the deal, you'll need to join the Del Teah! Rewards program. To do so, just go to the Del Taco website to register. Once registered, you can place your order through the Del Taco app or DelTaco.com. You'll be able to add a $1 Small or Medium fry to any order.

You'll only be able to take advantage of this deal once daily, but theoretically, you could get $1 fries five times before the promotion ends. That's a pretty sweet situation.

Find a Del Taco, which is home to Thrillist's top-ranked fast food taco, near you through the chain's location finder.