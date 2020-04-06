Del Taco Is Dishing Up Three Tacos for $1.49 All Day on Tuesday

Everyone knows that Tuesdays are for tacos. (Ahem, just like every other day of the week.) There's no argument to be had against this. It's a fact of life.
However, Del Taco's weekly Taco Night promotion implies that you only want tacos for dinner instead of lunch, breakfast, and even second breakfast or elevensies. Well, that error is being corrected on April 7. Del Taco is going to make Taco Night an all-day affair. Stop by anytime on Tuesday, and you can get three tacos for just $1.49 when ordering delivery, takeout, or drive-thru pickup, as long as you order through the Del Taco app.
Of course, it's a "participating locations" ordeal, so call ahead and make sure your local Del Taco is going to be participating in the extended Taco Night, which usually runs from 3-11pm. It's worth the call because, as noted during The Fasties, Del Taco unsurprisingly knows how to make a good taco.
If this deal doesn't get you to your daily minimum taco requirements, Taco Bell is giving out totally free Doritos Locos Tacos again on April 7. Between the two, you should be able to hit your minimum taco dosage for the day.
Send Foodz: LA Gems
