Del Taco Is Celebrating National Burrito Day with BOGO Burritos for Rewards Members

National Burrito Day is on its way, and if you’re not looking to slip into Chipotle’s metaverse to grab a tasty meal wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla, Del Taco has you covered. This year, the restaurant is celebrating the burrito holiday by offering Del Yeah! Rewards members buy one, get one burritos.

That's right, Del Taco fans can get two burritos for the price of one. The burritos included in the BOGO deal are the Epic Beer Battered Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito, Epic Loaded Queso Burrito, Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito, Epic Cali Bacon Burrito, Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito, and the Epic Beyond Fresh Guacamole Burrito.

To cash in on the epic promo, fans just have to be a member of Del Taco’s Del Yeah! Rewards, which luckily is free and easy to sign up for. This BOGO deal won’t last past National Burrito day, and one deal is limited per customer.

See details about each loaded burrito below:

Epic Beer Battered Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito: Featuring an Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy ranch sauce, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Epic Loaded Queso Burrito: Loaded with your choice of grilled, marinated chicken, grilled carne asada, or Beyond Meat, as well as Crinkle Cut Fries, signature creamy Queso Blanco, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito: Fans can choose between grilled chicken, grilled carne asada, or Beyond Meat, slow-cooked beans, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-made guacamole, and pico de gallo, all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Epic Cali Bacon Burrito: Loaded with your choice of grilled, marinated chicken, grilled carne asada, or Beyond Meat, Crinkle Cut Fries, freshly grated cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, chipotle sauce, and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito: Features three crispy chicken strips, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy ranch sauce, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Epic Beyond Fresh Guacamole Burrito: Has seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, slow-cooked beans, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-made guacamole, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.