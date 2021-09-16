Del Taco Is Offering a BOGO Stuffed Quesadilla Taco Deal

Sometimes less is more. Unless, of course, you're talking about free food. Then more is always more. Del Taco understands this and is giving the people what they want, more food for free.

In celebration of National Guacamole Day on September 16, a very real and tasty holiday, Del Taco is dishing up a BOGO deal of epic proportions. Now through September 19, customers can order one Stuffed Quesadilla Taco and get a second one free of charge, according to ChewBoom. The only catch is that the deal is available in the Del Yeah! Rewards App and nowhere else, and there's a limit of one per member.

Del Taco's Stuffed Quesadilla Taco comes in three varieties and varies in price based on what you get. There's the Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco, the Crispy Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco, and the Carne Asada Stuffed Quesadilla Taco. The Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco costs $1.99, while the other two cost $2.99.

Each taco features grated cheese, creamy Queso Blanco, your choice of meat, and several fresh toppings, including guacamole. This time, it's not extra.