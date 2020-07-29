Del Taco Is Unleashing New $1 Crispy Chicken Tacos

Taco Bell has been letting us down as of late with the devastating loss of iconic menu items (looking at you, Quesarito). But as if that weren't bad enough, we've come to the alarming realization that the crispy tortilla chicken we were promised would arrive in early 2020, is seemingly MIA from menus.

Fear not though, friends: Del Taco has just debuted its own fried chicken innovations to fill that missing hole in our hearts. Beginning nationwide on Thursday, July 30, the tostada slinging fast food chain is introducing crispy chicken tacos, a crispy chicken & guac burrito, and a crispy chicken & fries box.

While this is not Del Taco's first foray into fried chicken (you may or may not remember the big fat crispy chicken taco, which launched a decade ago), but this time, we get a whole menu. The $1 taco features a chicken strip, grated cheese, and lettuce with a drizzle of either creamy ranch sauce or creamy habanero sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla while the "epic" chicken & guac burrito features that same fried chicken but with fresh romaine, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, and creamy avocado caesar dressing in an oversized tortilla for just $5.