Del Taco Has a Deal on Chicken Cheddar Rollers for 4/20
Del Taco is offering discounted Rollers on April 20.
Fast food restaurants don't seem to know that they were already the unofficial food sponsors of the April 20 holiday. At least, it looks like that. In reality, they know and are competing with each other to make sure their spot in your meal of choice when the craving hits.
Del Taco is enticing taco lovers with a promotion that has a name that be a bit too confusing for the weed holiday. Del Taco's Rollerdaze is not a roller rink with cheap tacos, but a deal on its new Chicken Cheddar Rollers. On April 20, Del Yeah! Rewards members can snag five Rollers for $4.20.
If you don't know what a Roller is, it's kind of like a little burrito. This one has marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of tangy green sauce, ranch, sauce, or chipotle sauce. It's all rolled up in a tortilla. You know, a mini burrito.
There are a lot of options on April 20. If you're chasing down some Rollers, you do have to be a rewards member. It's free to sign up if you don't have it, and you can do that right in the Del Taco app.
