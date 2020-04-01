Del Taco Is Giving Out Free Burritos for National Burrito Day

April starts with a big, important holiday. It's bigger than April Fool's Day, and it's even more important than National Walking Day on April 1, which is also a real thing. We're talking about National Burrito Day on April 2. It's a holiday that comes on the first Thursday of April, the day when ethereal beings bestowed the mighty tortilla upon humanity.
Of course, there's only one way to celebrate such an important day. You have to eat a burrito. At least one. You're allowed to have more, but there's a minimum number of burritos you ought to consume. It shouldn't be too hard to perform your duty. There are tons of burritos deals available on April 2, including BOGO burritos from El Pollo Loco. One of the best deals you'll find, though, is at Del Taco, which is offering a free Chicken Crunch Burrito with any purchase.
You'll have to place your order through the Del Taco app and get it for drive-thru, takeout, or delivery. Best of all, that "any purchase" part has no minimum. You can buy absolutely anything from Del Taco and get set up with a free burrito. That includes a $.79 Value Taco, a drink, a $1 Del's BRC Burrito, or even the 3 Layer Queso Nachos for $.79. Order one of those, boom, free burrito. The world is your oyster and in the middle of that oyster is a burrito with a pearly tortilla.
