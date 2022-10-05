Del Taco Is Offering a Full Month of Major Food Deals for 'Tacoberfest'

For many people, October is spooky season. For Del Taco fans, it's taco season.

The taco chain is in the midst of its Tacoberfest promotion, which offers a deal each day for the month of October for users of the Del Yeah! rewards app. The offers include deals like $3 off a Fiesta Pack, a free Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco Guac'ed Up with any $3 purchase, and BOGO Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos.

Every Tuesday is a Taco Night Deal, with double Del Yeah! rewards points all day. If you buy at least one The Del Taco every week, you can even earn a Tacoberfest Boss badge in the app. Basically, it's the perfect time to experience what the Thrillist Fasties Awards named the Best Fast Food Taco this year.

Check out the full Tacoberfest calendar here and download the Del Yeah! app to start saving.