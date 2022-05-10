Del Taco Is Giving Out Free Cheddar Chicken Rollers While Mercury Is in Retrograde

For the second time in 2022, Mercury is in retrograde. That can mean different things for different people. Some people believe that it impacts your daily life, some will be fascinated by it as an astronomical event, and there are others still that you could not force to care.

If you’re a taco-slinging fast food operation, you might believe that Mercury’s seeming slide backward is an occasion for free food. Del Taco is a fast food chain that does, in fact, sling tacos, and that is exactly what it is doing. You can grab a free Chicken Cheddar Roller when you spend at least $3.

The deal is running from May 10 to June 2, which is the entire expanse of time when Mercury is said to be in retrograde. If you want in, you have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member. If you aren’t already a member, it’s free to sign up, and you can get the freebie even if you sign up at the last moment. Sign up, and you're rolling in Rollers.