Del Taco Will Give You a Free Churro Anytime Over the Next Week

The 2021 Fasties, recognizing the best in fast food and fast casual food, have arrived. The many winners were announced on Tuesday, April 20. Among the list of champions, you'll spot Del Taco, which won the award for Best Value Menu.

If you haven't fully explored the value menu at Del Taco, you can snag a free taste from it right now. Download the Del Taco mobile app to find a deal that will land you a free one-piece Mini Churro order any time from April 21-28. It's a nice add-on to just about any meal you pull from the value menu.

All you have to do is open up the Del Taco app and order anything at all with the offer, and you'll have a little dessert added to your order. It's worth pointing out, though, that you can't tack on the freebie in conjunction with any other discount.

You can't jump on the churro bandwagon until tomorrow. Still, the timing is kind of perfect. While you wait, Del Taco is doing its big 4/20 deal, which will bridge the gap until your fingers can be covered in free churro sugar dust. The 4/20 deal gets you ten value tacos for $4.20. This one is also exclusively available inside the Del Taco app.