Del Taco Is Giving Out Free Guac on St. Patrick's Day

Many fast food joints are upping the ante in preparation for St. Patrick's day. Brands have dropped new green-themed ice cream and even vowed to give out cash, rides, and meals to commemorate the holiday. This year, Del Taco is giving fans free guacamole to celebrate the green holiday.

The deal is pretty straightforward. On March 17, 2022, Del Yeah! rewards members can add guac to any order for free as long as they order on the app.

The offer is only valid on St. Patrick's day and will only work through the app. And for those thinking they will pile the guac high for three meals that day, the promotion is limited to one offer per guest. So, get ready to get your green on at Del Taco—only once, though.

