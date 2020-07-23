Del Taco Is Handing Out Free Guacamole Today
Buy literally anything off the menu and get free guac!
You've probably heard by now: guac is extra. For Mexican food fiends like myself, you've gotta account for a few extra bucks in your dining budget to spring for that heavenly smashed avocado. Usually, that is. On Friday, in honor of National Drive-Thru Day (a very niche holiday we are thankful for nonetheless), Del Taco is giving out free guacamole with any purchase.
The California-based taco slinger is turning its drive-thrus into "guac-thrus" for one-day only. On July 24, between 10am and 10pm, you can score a free serving of the chain's newly-introduced fresh guac.
But here's the thing: Del Taco is asking fans to think outside the box by encouraging them to bring their own fast food favorites (chicken sandwiches, fries, burgers, whatever) to the guac-thru and share the mash-up on social media.
Celebrate #NationalDriveThruDay with our Guac-Thru! Just ask for a free snack-sized serving of fresh guac with any purchase tomorrow (7/24) between 10AM-10PM. 🥑 Valid for drive thru only. While supplies last. Participation may vary. #GuacOn pic.twitter.com/1LPiPtxEOd— Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) July 23, 2020
“Our Fresh Guac is so good, it even elevates the competition when added to their items," chief marketing officer Tim Hackbardt said in a statement Wednesday. "Try it on or in one of our freshly prepared Tacos or Burritos, or add it to your favorite drive-thru item from the competition. Either way, we hope everyone celebrates National Drive-Thru Day with some free Fresh Guac from Del Taco."
In case you missed the original news, Del Taco's guac recipe is actually new and features all the fixings of the perfect avo spread: Hass avocados, handmade pico de gallo, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a special seasoning blend. Try it for yourself while it's free and then replicate it later.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.