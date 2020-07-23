Del Taco Is Handing Out Free Guacamole Today

You've probably heard by now: guac is extra. For Mexican food fiends like myself, you've gotta account for a few extra bucks in your dining budget to spring for that heavenly smashed avocado. Usually, that is. On Friday, in honor of National Drive-Thru Day (a very niche holiday we are thankful for nonetheless), Del Taco is giving out free guacamole with any purchase.

The California-based taco slinger is turning its drive-thrus into "guac-thrus" for one-day only. On July 24, between 10am and 10pm, you can score a free serving of the chain's newly-introduced fresh guac.

But here's the thing: Del Taco is asking fans to think outside the box by encouraging them to bring their own fast food favorites (chicken sandwiches, fries, burgers, whatever) to the guac-thru and share the mash-up on social media.