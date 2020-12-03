Del Taco Will Give You Its New Tamales for Free
You can get your tamales smothered in Cholula.
In the world of holiday-themed puns, there are worse ones than Tamaledays. Though, you might feel different if you have to endure someone wishing you "Happy Tamaledays."
Though, it's probably still worth tolerating when the endgame involves eating free tamales. Del Taco's Tamaledays celebration comes with a whole pile of tamales on an expanded menu that will only stick around for a little bit. You can try the Del Taco tamales for free on December 4 when you make any purchase at all through the Del Taco mobile app.
The tamale menu has options for smothered tamales as well, including Cholula Smothered Tamales, Red and Green Smothered Tamales, and Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales. A pair of them will run you $4 and come with shredded pork, fire-roasted salsa, and come surrounded by stone-ground masa and wrapped in a corn husk.
In addition to the free tamale on December 4, you can get $4 off the Tamales Fiesta Pack (a dozen tamales) on December 11, and $1 off any Smothered Tamale Meal on December 18. It's worth enduring some bad puns to snag a free tamale in the drive-thru.
