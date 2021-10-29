Del Taco Is Testing Takis on Everything

I've always eaten chips with sandwiches. And on days when I'm feeling particularly festive, I'll go right ahead and pile chips on my actual sandwich. It provides a great crunch, and I firmly believe that only those who walk on the wild side of life have unlocked this amazing cheat code. Del Taco, which Thrillist deemed had the best value menu of 2021, is adding Takis to its products to create crunchy combo perfection.

The California brand is teaming up with Takis to bring fans four new creations. However, the items are currently being tested and are only available in participating locations in Bakersfield, California.

The items are:

Takis Double Del Cheeseburger : features Takis Fuego Rolled Chips, two 100% beef patties, two slices of American cheese, two fresh tomato slices, burger sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced onions on a grilled sesame seed bun

Takis Roller : Takis Fuego Rolled Chips, seasoned beef, creamy ranch sauce, and cheddar cheese rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Loaded Takis : Takis Fuego Rolled Chips topped with seasoned beef, savory secret sauce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, diced onions, and cool sour cream

Takis Grilled Chicken Burrito: Takis Fuego Rolled Chips, seasoned beef, creamy ranch sauce, and freshly grated cheddar cheese rolled in a warm flour tortilla



These items are currently being tested and are not available nationwide. But for all you Takis fans, we are keeping our fingers crossed that one day soon, you'll be able to enjoy the extra crunch of Takis on your sandwich, burger, or burrito of choice.