Del Taco Is Giving Out Free Tacos on National Taco Day

Can you feel the electricity in the air? That’s excitement building for National Taco Day Weekend, which is a thing I just made up.

But National Taco Day on October 4 is real, and it's part of a weekend, and you can definitely eat tacos all weekend... so this is kind of a real thing. For proof, look to Del Taco. It will give you a free Del Taco with any purchase over the weekend in recognition of the big day for tacos.

All you have to do is pop into the Del Taco mobile app to find a coupon that can be used on October 3 and 4. That's a free taste of the taco that was given a Fastie for the best fast-food taco earlier this year.

That's a nice deal, but Del Taco is far from being the only taco shop slinging free and discounted tacos for National Taco Day. (And many of the restaurants participating in National Taco Day aren't fast food.) Check out the full list of places offering deals here. Now you know why today felt like a good day when you woke up.