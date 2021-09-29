Del Taco Has Free Food Deals for 6 Days Leading up to National Taco Day

Food holidays tend to creep up on most people. That's largely because these are kind of faux holidays. You aren't getting the day off work, and no one is exchanging presents.

For National Taco Day this year, Del Taco is providing some good reasons to remember the day. Instead of simply offering a deal on October 4 when the taco celebration takes place, it will offer deals for six straight days leading up to National Taco Day. The special offers will culminate on October 4 when you can grab a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase.

Though, for all the offers, you're going to need to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member. If you're a member, here's what you're getting on the other five days before the big day for tacos.

September 29: You can add guacamole to any Stuffed Quesadilla Taco order.

September 30: Take $1 off any Stuffed Quesadilla Taco meal.

October 1: Grab a free 3-Layer Queso Nachos order with the purchase of a Stuffed Quesadilla Taco meal.

October 2: Buy one Stuffed Quesadilla Taco and get a second one for free.

October 3: Take home a free mini shake with any Stuffed Quesadilla Taco purchase.

October 4: Make any purchase, and you'll grab a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco.

Del Taco is certainly not the only place celebrating National Taco Day, and you're free to just go to your favorite local Mexican restaurant instead. Still, if you're looking for a quick bite, there are a lot of enticing options at Del Taco over the next week.