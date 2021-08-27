Del Taco Pulls a Taco Bell, Uses Quesadillas as Taco Shells

Del Taco is putting a new spin on an old treat with its Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos. The brand-new menu item, reminiscent of Taco Bell's "cheese-in-the-shell" Quesalupa, features two flour tortillas fused together by a mixture of grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s Queso Blanco. Then that melty quesadilla is folded as if it were a taco shell and stuffed with all of your favorite taco toppings.

Oh, and we didn’t forget about the meat. The tacos come in three different varieties. The first is the grilled chicken, which is stuffed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and more cheddar cheese. Next up is the crispy chicken, which has two crunchy fried chicken strips accompanied by diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese. Finally, we have the carne asada, which is a beefy taco filled with, you guessed it, lettuce, tomatoes, and more shredded cheddar cheese.

If you’re feeling a little extra, you can top your toppings off with the chain’s house-made guacamole.

Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s chief marketing officer, says the company wanted to combine some of its best menu items in creating the Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos. The quesadilla meets taco is available nationwide, but hurry, the Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos are being sold for a limited time only.