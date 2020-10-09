Del Taco Is Giving Out Free Cholula Crispy Chicken Tacos on Saturday

Just when you thought your hot sauce intake couldn't get any higher (OK, maybe you didn't think that, there's not such thing as too much), Del Taco recently introduced a whole lineup of new menu items featuring Cholula Hot Sauce. And to celebrate the spicy debut and its ongoing "Tacoberfest" promotion, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain is handing out free Cholula Crispy Chicken Tacos on Saturday.

Here's the deal: Order anything via the Del Taco mobile app and you'll be able to redeem the offer for a free Cholula Crispy Chicken Taco, the company said in a press release. You can get the freebie through the drive-thru or via delivery, though third-party delivery services are excluded. There's a limit of one free taco per person, per visit and the deal is only good on October 10, according to the fine print.

The Cholula Crispy Chicken Taco features crispy chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and, of course, Cholula Hot Sauce -- all on a warm flour tortilla. One will normally set you back just a dollar.

Along with the taco, Del Taco's Cholula-spiked menu includes the Epic Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito, Cholula Loaded Fries, the Cholula Egg & Cheese Breakfast Roller, the Cholula Chorizo Breakfast Roller, and the Cholula Bacon Breakfast Roller. Again, just when you thought your hot sauce intake couldn't get any higher...

Interestingly, Del Taco isn't the only chain to team up with Cholula for new menu items. Qdoba also just debuted new Cholula Hot and Sweet Chicken.