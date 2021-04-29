Del Taco Is Trolling Taco Bell & Giving Out Free Crunchtadas

Fast food has a long history of removing menu items and bringing them back to, the company hopes, great fanfare. That hasn't happened yet with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, which left menus late last year. Del Taco wants to remind you of that.

Del Taco is launching a couple of new menu items while doing a bit of trolling. It's expanding its Crunchtada menu, now offering three different versions. Plus, if you call a hotline to participate in a little trolling, you'll get a code for a deal to buy one Crunchtada and get another for free from April 29 through May 13.

The hotline will give callers "words of encouragement and inspiration for their ghosting woes," the company says. (It's suggesting that the Mexican Pizza ghosted you.) If that isn't clear enough, the announcement adds, "the new Crunchtada lineup... will have fans saying, Mexican Pizza who?"

The new menu includes a classic Crunchtada Tostada with beans, Salsa Casera, lettuce, and cheddar cheese on a crunchy corn shell. It'll be just a dollar on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu. (Thrillist recently named that the best value menu in fast food.) You can also get a Queso Beef Crunchtada which adds in tomatoes, seasoned beef, and Queso Blanco. There's also the Chicken Guacamole Crunchtada which adds marinated chicken, ranch sauce, tomatoes, and guacamole to the classic recipe.

It's not exactly Mexican Pizza, but it looks a bit like it. At a minimum, the freebie you can pick up will be worth the 30 seconds you spend on the phone getting your code.