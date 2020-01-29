Del Taco's New Value Menu Has 15 Items for $1 or Less

Del Taco is a pal. The chain knows how much you want to save money this year, but that you still want to eat well, which is why it's launching a brand new value menu that contains 15 items you can get for a buck or less. While other fast food chains scale back their value menus, Del Taco is going all in. We're stoked.
Del Taco's OG favorites, like the Chicken Rollers and the crunchy Value Taco (which might just be the best value taco in all of fast food), will remain on the menu. They will also be accompanied by a handful of new items, including a Chicken Crunch Burrito filled with tortilla strips and cilantro lime rice; a Chicken Al Carbon Taco that replicates street tacos with grilled chicken sprinkled with cilantro, onions, green sauce; a spicy Habanero Grilled Chicken Taco filled with cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce; a BRC Burrito that, yes, has beans, rice, and cheese in it; and 3 Layer Queso Nachos smothered in queso blanco, beans, and green sauce.
"Del Taco has always been known for unbeatable value, and we're doubling down on that in 2020," Noah Chillingworth, Del Taco's vice president of marketing, shared in a release. "With five exciting new tacos, burritos and nachos, plus a variety of snack, drink and dessert favorites starting at 69 cents, Del's Dollar Deals Menu offers the most options, the freshest choices, and the lowest prices."
In addition to the evergreen deals of the new value menu, Del Taco is also providing taco eaters with free value items every Wednesday of February. The coupon for the deal can be accessed in the Del Taco app, and here's the schedule of the free goods:
- February 5: Free Chicken Crunch Burrito with any purchase
- February 12: Free Chicken Al Carbon Taco with any purchase
- February 19: Free Habanero Grilled Chicken Taco with any purchase
- February 26: Free 3 Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase
At this rate, you might as well go to Del Taco weekly in February to try all the latest additions. You'll be spending way less ordering off the Dollar Deals Menu anyway. Treat yourself.
