Del Taco Is Spicing up the Holidays By Bringing Tamales Back

It's the most wonderful time of year for tamale fans! Del Taco is bringing back its popular and authentic Mexican tamales for the holiday season.

Del Taco's signature tamales are filled with shredded, seasoned pork, fire-roasted salsa, and soft, stone-ground corn masa. All the ingredients are then hand-wrapped with a real corn husk. This year, the brand is dropping a Tamales-themed menu featuring different tamales options accompanied with meal deals.

Tamales-themed menu will feature the following:

Red and Green Smothered Tamales: two tamales topped with zesty red and tangy green sauces, sour cream, and freshly chopped cilantro

Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales: two shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and sour cream

Del Taco's two for $4 Tamales: two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $4

Tamales 4 Pack: four delicious pork tamales

Tamales Fiesta Pack: Feed the whole family with Del Taco's Tamales Fiesta Pack, which includes 12 tamales, house-made salsa Casera, and utensils.

The tamale menu is currently available at participating locations for a limited time.