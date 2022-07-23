Grab a Free Taco From Del Taco Anytime This Week

National Drive-Thru Day alights on July 24. That might make you think of flat burgers wrapped in paper passed to you through a window.

That's fair. But that's also far from the only thing you can get for lunch from a window. Another drive-thru staple worth celebrating is the taco. You can get a bonus one on the house at Del Taco starting on National Drive-Thru Day. The deal runs from July 24-31.

You'll have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member to get the deal, though. You'll also have to place the order through the Del Yeah! Rewards app or the Del Taco website. Then just buy one Crispy Chicken Taco, and you'll snag a second Crispy Chicken Taco for free.

If you haven't passed through a Del Taco recently, this is a good excuse to head over to the nearest one, even if the Crispy Chicken Taco doesn't ring your bell. The Del Taco—the menu item and not the entire chain—took home the prize as the best fast food taco in our Fasties ranking. The chain also nabbed top honors at the Fasties for the best value menu in fast food.